UrduPoint.com

Senator Musadik Expresses Confidence Over Upcoming Financial Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Senator Musadik expresses confidence over upcoming financial stability

State Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik on Monday expressed confidence that in the upcoming few months, there would be financial stability and the country would be back on the path of progress and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik on Monday expressed confidence that in the upcoming few months, there would be financial stability and the country would be back on the path of progress and development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had taken tough decisions regarding removal of fuel subsidies for the stability of the economy, so that country could be taken out from financial crises.

He lamented that the PTI caused Rs 660 billion extra burden on the national exchequer in three months in the form of subsidy on fuel and petroleum products.

He further castigated the PTI government for increasing the circular debt in gas sector to Rs 1500 billion and circular debt in electricity to Rs. 2500 billion, while the loans liable on the state owned enterprises surged to 2000 billion.

He also clarified that there was no documentary evidence in the petroleum division about "Russian offer for cheap oil" as claimed by the PTI aides.

He said that the country would be moving on the path of progress and development within few months due to better economic policies of the incumbent government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Russia Oil Progress Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Africa a 'hostage' of Russia's Ukraine war: Zelens ..

Africa a 'hostage' of Russia's Ukraine war: Zelensky tells AU

46 seconds ago
 Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fr ..

Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison

47 seconds ago
 Three killed, one injured in lightning strike

Three killed, one injured in lightning strike

49 seconds ago
 Police arrests two most wanted criminals from abro ..

Police arrests two most wanted criminals from abroad

51 seconds ago
 Wife sets husband on fire over domestic dispute

Wife sets husband on fire over domestic dispute

47 minutes ago
 Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocati ..

Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocation plan okayed for flood relie ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.