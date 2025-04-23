Senator Musadik visits GLOF-Prone areas in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess climate risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik, visited Shigar district in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess projects aimed at mitigating risks from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

Accompanied by a UNDP delegation and ministry officials, he reviewed early warning systems, protective embankments, and other initiatives under the GLOF-II Project.

The minister inspected damage caused by glacier melt and floods, engaging with local communities to understand their challenges.

He directed officials to submit a detailed report on climate change impacts in the region.

Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani briefed Malik on Gilgit-Baltistan’s climate vulnerability and the GLOF-II Project’s role in safeguarding livelihoods.

The minister praised local authorities and stakeholders for their resilience efforts, stating, "Their unwavering work in mitigating GLOF risks is commendable."

Commissioner Baltistan Kamal Khan and other officials provided updates on project progress and its impact on vulnerable communities.