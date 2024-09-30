ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday emphasised upon history and heritage as sources of strength for a nation and urged the government to work out a comprehensive strategy to capitalise on Pakistan's rich historical and cultural heritage.

He was addressing as chief guest at a one-day International Conference, titled “Celebrating Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological and Civilisational Heritage" at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) along with Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy as Guest of Honour; welcome remarks were delivered by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI; and introduction to the conference by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, China Pakistan Study Centre, ISSI.

Senator Mushahid Hussain stated that national security should extend beyond geopolitics and geo-economics to include national culture, history, and heritage.

He said, "Pakistan stands at the crossroads of tourism, enriched by its historical significance. The Silk Road exhibition at the British Museum in London, featuring Buddhist sculptures from Swat, exemplifies the cultural connections of our history."

He highlighted that Pakistan is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites, and there is immense potential to add more to this list. He also highlighted the Kartarpur Corridor, which represents a milestone initiative in soft cultural diplomacy, besides promoting inter-faith harmony.

Firstly, he recommended robust marketing and media initiatives are crucial to promote Pakistan as a premier tourism destination, secondly, the establishment of an international airport on significant sites to enhance accessibility and visibility in global markets, thirdly, implementing a visa-on-arrival policy can further simplify travel for international tourists,

fourthly, focusing on Buddhism and Sikhism as they present low-hanging fruit for attracting religious and cultural tourism, fifthly, promoting adventure tourism can leverage Pakistan's diverse landscapes and outdoor activities. Additionally, highlighting the richness of Pakistani cuisine will also play a vital role in enhancing the overall tourist experience.

"To ensure this is as successful, it is imperative to link tourism, culture, and media effectively. Establishing a Task Force dedicated to promoting Pakistan's soft image and as a popular tourism destination will be instrumental in achieving these goals. With these initiatives, the sky is the limit for Pakistan's tourism potential, making it an attractive option for both domestic and international visitors," he said.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s millennia-old, multi-layered archaeological and civilizational heritage, including the Indus Valley and Buddhist Gandhara Civilizations.

He quoted the book ‘5000 Years of Pakistan’ by Dr. Mortimer Wheeler, published in 1950, in which the author acknowledges that the book’s “title is a wilful paradox but contains a fundamental truth.”

He said indeed, the fundamental truth is that Pakistan is a young nation with millennia-old history and heritage. The magnificence and diversity of Pakistan have few parallels.

From pre-historic to historic to the medieval and modern age, this land and its people have been on a fascinating journey of continuous transformation and progress. This geographical and cultural space holds immense importance that needs to be showcased to the world. For this purpose, ISSI is holding this Conference.

Ambassador Sohail highlighted that the essential objective of the conference is to re-tell the story of Pakistan’s rich heritage to its own people and friends abroad. The conference aims to deliberate on how to ensure the best upkeep of the sites and artefacts and also widely disseminate this information and knowledge for enhanced global awareness.

Suggesting a way forward, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood recommended a 4-track approach, first and foremost, he said, it is important to mount a comprehensive, coherent, and coordinated national effort to preserve and promote this archaeological and civilizational heritage. This should include a synergistic relationship among all stakeholders and commitment of increased human and financial resources, secondly, partnerships with international experts and institutions, such as UNESCO, are vital for preserving sites and artefacts using cutting-edge technology and knowledge, thirdly, a sustained media campaign through the engagement of youth, influencers, and social and digital media is needed to project this heritage as part of Pakistan’s ‘soft power’ and to position Pakistan's profile as a premier cultural destination and lastly, developing heritage sites should focus on sustainable tourism practices that empower local communities and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges. In this context, he urged imbibing from international best practices.

Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary National Heritage and Cultural Division, in his remarks, highlighted Pakistan's rich ancient civilizations, emphasizing their enduring significance. He highlighted the Indus Valley Civilization, renowned for its advanced urban planning, sanitation systems, and trade networks, which flourished from 3300 to 1900 BC.

Jamy also mentioned other notable civilizations such as Mehrgarh and Gandhara, emphasizing their contributions to cultural diversity and intellectual achievements in the region. He called for leveraging Pakistan’s heritage to boost cultural diplomacy, tourism, and economic growth.

Preservation, he argued, is essential not only for identity but for positioning Pakistan as a custodian of one of the world's greatest civilizations. He underscored the importance of government to invest in infrastructure, research, and international collaborations to promote these sites globally, turning them into centres of academic inquiry and tourism.

Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI, in his introductory remarks, emphasized the significance of Pakistan's rich cultural and historical legacy, which is deeply rooted in ancient civilizations such as the Indus Valley and Gandhara.

Dr. Shabbir highlighted iconic archaeological sites like Mohenjo-Daro and Taxila as symbols of Pakistan's national identity and cultural diversity.