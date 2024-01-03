Senator Mushahid hosts Christmas party in honour of sanitary workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain, who represents the Federal Capital in the Senate, held a Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party in honour of sanitation workers at the E-7 Park, which was attended by about 150 persons.

Lauding the hard work, role and contribution of sanitary workers to keep Islamabad ‘clean and green’, he said: ‘You are the real VIPs, given your honesty, dedication and hard work and we are proud of you’.

He also awarded shields of appreciation to two retiring sanitary workers: Yaqoob Masih, who served for 42 years, and Saifur Rahman, who served for 38 years.

Talking to the media, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that knowing Islamabad is a city of the elites, where VIP Culture is prevalent and only VIPs are acknowledged or honoured, he wanted to set a different example, by ‘honouring our unsung heroes’, the poor, underclass belonging to the Christian community, who are the weakest and most oppressed section of Pakistani society.

He said ‘usually, in Islamabad, we only honour VIPs or those holding high office’.

He said the ‘sanitary workers are the real VIPs, because they serve selflessly, above and beyond the call of duty, at meager salaries, and it is because of them that our city is so clean and beautiful.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that ‘we must uphold Quaid e Azam’s vision of equality for all Pakistanis, irrespective of religion, caste or creed’ and respect the National Flag where the white colour honours non-Muslim Pakistanis.

He also said ‘humanity should be paramount and the real worship is serving humanity, above any prejudices or any consideration of colour, caste or creed’.

Last year too, Senator Mushahid Hussain arranged a similar function in honour of Manzoor Masih, a retiring sanitary worker and other members of CDA Sanitation staff.

The head of the CDA Labour Union, Chaudhry Yasin, and Senator Fawzia Arshad, PTI Senator from Islamabad also participated in the function.