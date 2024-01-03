Open Menu

Senator Mushahid Hosts Christmas Party In Honour Of Sanitary Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Senator Mushahid hosts Christmas party in honour of sanitary workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain, who represents the Federal Capital in the Senate, held a Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party in honour of sanitation workers at the E-7 Park, which was attended by about 150 persons.

Lauding the hard work, role and contribution of sanitary workers to keep Islamabad ‘clean and green’, he said: ‘You are the real VIPs, given your honesty, dedication and hard work and we are proud of you’.

He also awarded shields of appreciation to two retiring sanitary workers: Yaqoob Masih, who served for 42 years, and Saifur Rahman, who served for 38 years.

Talking to the media, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that knowing Islamabad is a city of the elites, where VIP Culture is prevalent and only VIPs are acknowledged or honoured, he wanted to set a different example, by ‘honouring our unsung heroes’, the poor, underclass belonging to the Christian community, who are the weakest and most oppressed section of Pakistani society.

He said ‘usually, in Islamabad, we only honour VIPs or those holding high office’.

He said the ‘sanitary workers are the real VIPs, because they serve selflessly, above and beyond the call of duty, at meager salaries, and it is because of them that our city is so clean and beautiful.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that ‘we must uphold Quaid e Azam’s vision of equality for all Pakistanis, irrespective of religion, caste or creed’ and respect the National Flag where the white colour honours non-Muslim Pakistanis.

He also said ‘humanity should be paramount and the real worship is serving humanity, above any prejudices or any consideration of colour, caste or creed’.

Last year too, Senator Mushahid Hussain arranged a similar function in honour of Manzoor Masih, a retiring sanitary worker and other members of CDA Sanitation staff.

The head of the CDA Labour Union, Chaudhry Yasin, and Senator Fawzia Arshad, PTI Senator from Islamabad also participated in the function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Quaid E Azam Mushahid Hussain Syed Capital Development Authority Christian Media All From Labour

Recent Stories

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

7 minutes ago
 Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

28 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

31 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

2 hours ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

2 hours ago
Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

2 hours ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

4 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

4 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan