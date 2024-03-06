Open Menu

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Requests Opening The Border With Afghanistan, Iran For Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday requested the upper house play its role in opening borders with neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan and Iran, for trade.

Speaking on the point of order in the upper house, the senator said that a delegation from Afghanistan has arrived in Pakistan for the request to open up the border for trade.

He said, "The trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is around 5 billion US Dollars, but due to the closure of borders, entire business activity is closed, due to which Afghan traders are facing difficulty."

 

He said, "Three landlocked countries, including Afghanistan, and Tajikistan need land opening opportunities through Gawadar, but unfortunately, Pakistan’s relations with its neighboring countries are not satisfactory.

He said, "Pakistan has been a host country for all its neighboring countries for 40 years, and the same role must continue in the future for prosperity and peace in the region."

 

He requested the chairman and deputy chairman of the senate to play their roles to facilitate a meeting of Afghan traders and to take up the issue at the highest level for the opening up of borders.

