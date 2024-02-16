Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Visits Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed paid a visit to Moscow to participate in the Constituent Meeting of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Neocolonialism Practices for the Freedom of Nations on the invitation of United Russia Party (Ruling and Largest political party in RF)
As part of the visit program Senator MHS participated as a panelist in the Forum and held a tete-a-tete with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia/Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Global Forum Against Neo-Colonialism and for Freedom of Nations Mr. Dmitry Medvedev (Former President of Russian Federation).
During the visit Senator MHS also delivered a lecture at the Russian Diplomatic Academy.
The topic of the talk was Pakistan and the changing regional scenario.
Senator Hussain during his talk also highlighted the growing relations between Pakistan and Russia especially in the field of energy, connectivity, regional security including Afghanistan and cooperation at multilateral fora including SCO and UN.
He also appreciated President Putin’s stance on Islamophobia.
The lecture was followed by a question and answer session from the students of the diplomatic academy. Senator Chizhov of the Russian Federation Council also graced the occasion.
Post the lecture the Senator held a meeting with the Rector of the Diplomatic academy to exchange views on the emerging trends in global politics as well as on bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. The exchange of views proved to be constructive as both sides displayed congruence on a number of issues of mutual interest.
Overall Senator Mushahid Hussain had a very successful visit to Moscow and his engagements with the Russian leadership and intelligentsia were a great contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-Russia relations
