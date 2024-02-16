Open Menu

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Visits Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visits Moscow

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed paid a visit to Moscow to participate in the Constituent Meeting of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Neocolonialism Practices for the Freedom of Nations on the invitation of United Russia Party (Ruling and Largest political party in RF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed paid a visit to Moscow to participate in the Constituent Meeting of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Neocolonialism Practices for the Freedom of Nations on the invitation of United Russia Party (Ruling and Largest political party in RF).

As part of the visit program Senator MHS participated as a panelist in the Forum and held a tete-a-tete with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia/Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Global Forum Against Neo-Colonialism and for Freedom of Nations Mr. Dmitry Medvedev (Former President of Russian Federation).

During the visit Senator MHS also delivered a lecture at the Russian Diplomatic Academy.

The topic of the talk was Pakistan and the changing regional scenario.

Senator Hussain during his talk also highlighted the growing relations between Pakistan and Russia especially in the field of energy, connectivity, regional security including Afghanistan and cooperation at multilateral fora including SCO and UN.

He also appreciated President Putin’s stance on Islamophobia.

The lecture was followed by a question and answer session from the students of the diplomatic academy. Senator Chizhov of the Russian Federation Council also graced the occasion.

Post the lecture the Senator held a meeting with the Rector of the Diplomatic academy to exchange views on the emerging trends in global politics as well as on bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. The exchange of views proved to be constructive as both sides displayed congruence on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Overall Senator Mushahid Hussain had a very successful visit to Moscow and his engagements with the Russian leadership and intelligentsia were a great contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-Russia relations

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Mushahid Hussain Syed Visit Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

2 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

2 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

2 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

2 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

2 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

2 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

8 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

8 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan