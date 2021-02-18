Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan laid to rest at H-11 Graveyard

Late Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 Graveyard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Late Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 Graveyard.

His funeral prayer was attended by people from all walks of life including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The senior PML-N leader had passed away early in the morning at the age of 68.

Mushahid Ullah Khan had been a member of the Senate from March 2009. He did his early education at Islamia High school and completed graduation at Gordon College Rawalpindi.

He received L.L.B. degree from urdu Law College, the University of Karachi in1997.