Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The JI leader says if inflation continued to rise PM Shehbaz would not need to sell clothes as the people would themselves snatch away his clothes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2022) Jamaat-e-Islami's leader and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for increasing petrol prices and giving ads of millions of rupees to the newspapers.

Mushtaq Ahmed said that if inflation continued to rise PM Shehbaz would not need to sell clothes as the people would themselves snatch away his clothes.

He expressed these words while addressing the Senate session.

The video clip of his speech went viral on the social media.

"Is it your father's money that you are giving ads of millions of rupees worth to the newspapers.

He said that PM Shehbaz claimed that there was no money in the national exchequer but he was touring foreign countries at the same time.