Senator Mushtaq Appeals SC To Take Notice Of Barkhan's Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Senator Mushtaq appeals SC to take notice of Barkhan's tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Jamaat Islami lawmaker Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has appealed to Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of Barkhan's tragedy, terming it as one of the gross human rights violation.

The Senator also demanded that justice should be dispensed in the instant case and the culprits be brought to justice, adding that the victim family should be given justice.

Upon his recommendation, the Senate Committee on Interior had favored conferment of a civil award upon Amiro Bibi Khetran who had brought out a video of the incident and showed courage, he said at a press conference held here at other day.

Expressing his concern, the Senator said that the victim family was constantly on hiding as they were being chased.

