Senator Mushtaq Calls For Punishment Against GHQ Gate, Public Properties' Attackers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Senator Mushtaq calls for punishment against GHQ gate, public properties' attackers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of Jamaat e Islami Pakistan on Tuesday condemned violent protests on May 9 and 10 in big cities of the country and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits who attacked GHQ gate, Jinnah House Lahore, Radio Pakistan Peshawar building and other public properties.

He said that the elements involved in the heinous crimes should be brought to justice and there should be no leniency in this regard, adding that peaceful protest was right of every individual and political party however vandalising the public properties was unacceptable.

Senator Mushtaq urged the government to take notice of the reports of arresting political leadership.

