Open Menu

Senator Mushtaq Calls For Steps To Improve Law & Order In Merged KPK Districts

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Senator Mushtaq calls for steps to improve law & order in merged KPK districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, representing Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) on Wednesday called for taking steps to improve law and order situation in merged districts of Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the joint session of the parliament, he stressed the Federal and provincial governments to take prompt and effective measures to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Senator's made the passionate appeal in the wake of tragic incident at Ali Mosque the other day, where terrorists targeted the place of worship, resulting in the martyrdom of Adnan Afridi, Additional SHO.

The loss of life, he said, underscored the immediate need for taking decisive action against the terrorist elements.

He said that the local community had also taken out peace marches to express their support to promptly resolve these issues.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces in their relentless efforts to eliminate terrorism these areas.

A prayer was led by Member National Assembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali for the departed soul of ASI Adnan Khan Afradi, who tragically lost his life while on the duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Law And Order Parliament Afridi Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

26 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

40 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

41 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan