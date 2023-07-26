Senator Mushtaq calls for steps to improve law & order in merged KPK districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, representing Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) on Wednesday called for taking steps to improve law and order situation in merged districts of Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the joint session of the parliament, he stressed the Federal and provincial governments to take prompt and effective measures to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Senator's made the passionate appeal in the wake of tragic incident at Ali Mosque the other day, where terrorists targeted the place of worship, resulting in the martyrdom of Adnan Afridi, Additional SHO.

The loss of life, he said, underscored the immediate need for taking decisive action against the terrorist elements.

He said that the local community had also taken out peace marches to express their support to promptly resolve these issues.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces in their relentless efforts to eliminate terrorism these areas.

A prayer was led by Member National Assembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali for the departed soul of ASI Adnan Khan Afradi, who tragically lost his life while on the duty.