Senator Mushtaq Condemns Barkhan Tragedy; Demands Action Against Private Jail Keeper

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Senator Mushtaq condemns Barkhan tragedy; demands action against private jail keeper

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Thursday condemned the tragedy of Barkhan in strong terms and said that running a private jail is an act of terrorism.

Talking to the media, after arriving here to express sympathies with the Barkhan victims, he said that stern action should be taken against those running a private jail.

"I am the representative of the people of Balochistan in the Senate, and I would stand with the victims till the provision of justice to them," he said.

He also appealed the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the Balochistan incident and demanded stern action against those involved in Barkhan tragedy. The Senator also demanded that those who were recovered should be presented before the judges of the High Court.

Senator said that the corrupt elements should also be taken to task.

