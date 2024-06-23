Senator Mushtaq condemns ongoing atrocities in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on Sunday condemned the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, stating that over 16,000 children have been martyred, 70,000 children were displaced and $33 billion property was destroyed in Gaza during the past over eight months.

Addressin a press conference here, he emphasized that these atrocities have no parallel in the world. He lamented the UN's failure and the international community's silence over Palestinians genocide.

He also paid tributes to the Gaza March volunteers, vowing that the martyrs' blood will not go in vain.

The senator demanded that the government of Pakistan should increase its efforts for providing humanitarian assistance for the hapless people of Gaza.

Senator Mushtaq emphasized that chanting "Save Gaza Save Palestine" slogan was not a crime.

He said that the bloodshed in Palestine must end and the permanent solution of the dispute must be sought by the international community through two-state solution.