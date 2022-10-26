UrduPoint.com

Senator Mushtaq Most Vocal Senator During 319th Senate Session: PILDAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Senator Mushtaq most vocal senator during 319th Senate session: PILDAT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat-e-Islami was the most vocal Senator during the 319th session with a recorded talk time of 56 minutes while during the 320th session Minister of State, Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan was the most vocal Senator with a recorded talk time of 26 minutes.

This was revealed in a report of the 319th and 320th sessions of the Senate released by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

The Senate session began on July 29 and was prorogued on August 5. In the 8-day long session, only four Senate sittings were held. The 320th session of the Senate began on August 17 and was prorogued on August 19 after holding three sittings.

PILDAT observed that during the 319th session of the Senate, on average 38.39% of agenda items were left over and the Senate could dispose of 61.61% of its agenda items in four sittings.

Maximum agenda items left over were 60% on August 1 because most of the time was consumed in the discussion on the destruction caused by floods.

Minimum agenda items left over were 10.71% on August 4 which was also the longest sitting of the session.

During the 319th session, the Senate passed five bills.

No government bill was introduced during the session while five private Member's bills were introduced and all of them were referred to the concerned committees.

No ordinance was laid or extended during the session. On the other hand, during the 320th session neither any bill was introduced nor passed. Also, no ordinance was laid or extended.

During the 320th session, on average 54.98% of agenda items were left over during the session and the Senate could dispose of only 45.02% of its agenda items in three sittings. Maximum agenda items left over were 92.86% on August 19 due to the protest by the opposition. This was also the shortest sitting of the session. The minimum agenda items left over were 35.71% on August 18.

The total time consumed during the 319th session was 12 hours and 7 minutes with an average time of 3 hours and 2 minutes per sitting. The average delay in starting a sitting was 9 minutes during the session.

On the other hand, the 320th Session of the Senate spanned over a total of 7 hours and 16 minutes with an average time of 2 hours and 25 minutes per sitting. The average delay in starting a sitting was 17 minutes during the session

