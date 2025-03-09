PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Former provincial chief of Jamaat-e-Islami and Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad, was shot dead by a neighbor.

The incident occurred in the village of Ahad Khan Kalay, Sheikh Jana, Swabi. Shakeel Ahmad Khan was fatally shot outside his home.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Azhar told media persons on Sunday that the suspect first killed his own father, and later shot dead Shakil Ahmad for intervening in the matter.

The DPO added that the alleged killer is reportedly a drug addict and suffers from mental instability. Authorities have assured that the suspect will be arrested soon.

Expressing deep sorrow, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan condemned the killing of his brother, calling it an act of extreme brutality. He described his brother a beloved companion and a strong support in his life.

People from various sectors have expressed grief over the tragic incident. Jamaat-e-Islami’s chief, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, contacted Mushtaq Ahmad Khan to offer condolences and urged the government to ensure swift justice.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has also assured Mushtaq Ahmad Khan that the suspect will be apprehended soon. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Kalu Khan police station regarding the murder.

