Senator Mustafa urges for conducive environment to promote business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Friday urged for providing conducive environment to business community to promote and flourish business activities across the country.

He visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and expressed condolences with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President for the death of his father Haji Muhammad Munir (Late).

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

Mustafa Nawaz also appreciated the role of ICCI for highlighting the issues of the business community at relevant forums for redress and facilitating its members in business development.

He said that the business community was rendering great service to the country by promoting business activities, improving exports, enhancing tax revenue and creating jobs and urged that it was the responsibility of the government to create a more conducive environment for the promotion of business and economic activities.

He assured that he would play a role to bring the highlighted issues of the business community into the knowledge of relevant standing committees of the Senate for their redress.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President,� ICCI thanked Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar for visiting ICCI to express condolences with him.

He apprised him of the key issues being faced by the business community and requested him to take up them with the relevant government representatives for their resolution.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Dildar Abbasi, Raja Abdul Majeed, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.