Senator Nasir Butt pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday paid tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of the country and the martyrs of the nation on Defence and Martyrs Day.

The PML-N Senator said that September 6, Defence Day, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are among the most blessed days for the nation.

Speaking to journalists at his central secretariat, Haji House Dhoke Ratta, he said Pakistan’s armed forces wrote a golden chapter of history in 1965 by defeating India with extraordinary courage.

“The Defence of Pakistan Day is a proud moment in our national history. Our valiant soldiers sacrificed their lives for the motherland, and the entire nation remembers their unmatched bravery,” he remarked.

He added that 60 years ago, the army and people of Pakistan foiled the enemy’s designs with unity, patriotism, and sacrifice. “Today, the nation pays rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan,” Senator Butt said.