Open Menu

Senator Nasir Butt Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Senator Nasir Butt pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday paid tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of the country and the martyrs of the nation on Defence and Martyrs Day.

The PML-N Senator said that September 6, Defence Day, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are among the most blessed days for the nation.

Speaking to journalists at his central secretariat, Haji House Dhoke Ratta, he said Pakistan’s armed forces wrote a golden chapter of history in 1965 by defeating India with extraordinary courage.

“The Defence of Pakistan Day is a proud moment in our national history. Our valiant soldiers sacrificed their lives for the motherland, and the entire nation remembers their unmatched bravery,” he remarked.

He added that 60 years ago, the army and people of Pakistan foiled the enemy’s designs with unity, patriotism, and sacrifice. “Today, the nation pays rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan,” Senator Butt said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

12 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

21 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

21 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

21 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

21 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

21 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

21 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

21 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

21 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan