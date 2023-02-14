UrduPoint.com

Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Elected Chairman IPC Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was elected as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was elected as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senators Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Gurdeep Singh while other senior officials of the Senate Secretariat were also present.

In the meeting, Senator Dahar proposed the name of Senator Nisar Ahmed for the chairman committee while Senator Gurdeep Singh also supported him.

Committee Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro thanked the members of the committee for putting their trust in him and said all out measures would be taken in consultation with the members of the committee to resolve the problems of the country.

He said, "IPC Committee is of great importance which is concerned for the betterment of Pakistan.

Steps will be taken to solve the basic problems of the country." He said relevant departments would be called in to solve the problems faced regarding census, NFC, education, sports and other matters.

Senator Dahar while congratulating the chairman committee, said around 200,000 housing societies have been established in the country due to which the agricultural land has had a bad impact. The fertile land has become the focus of housing societies therefore steps should be taken to solve it, he said.

Senator Gurdeep Singh while congratulating the chairman committee said all kinds of cooperation and measures would be taken to solve the problems of the nation.

