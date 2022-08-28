Senator Nisar Khuhro visits Aakil-Aghani loop bund near Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :After the situation of rains and floods in the country, the monitoring of various barrages, canals, drains and embankment of Sindh has been increased after the situation of water flow and water pressure on River Indus in Sindh.

President Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Sindh, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khoro visited the sensitive embankment of River Indus Aakil-Aagani Loop bund and Moria bund here on Sunday evening along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Senior Irrigation officers, Abdul Fateh Bhutto and PPP leaders and reviewed the flood fighting arrangements being taken by Irrigation department and District Administration.

On this occasion, Nisar Ahmad Khoro said that after the rains and floods in the whole country, the Irrigation Department Sindh has asked to release more than 600,000 cusecs of water, while Sukkur Barrage has the capacity to release more than 1000,000 cusecs of water.

He said that If lakhs of cusecs are passed, there is no major danger at present, but despite this, the administration and the irrigation department have been kept on alert by increasing the monitoring of canals, embankments and barrages.

We are monitoring the embankments ourselves so that there is no possible danger, he said.

He said that even in 2010 and 2011 flood, we saved Larkana by sitting on the embankments and God willing that there is no flood situation on the embankments.

He assured that all flood fighting measures have been taken to control the situation.

On the other hand, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro visited the camp established for the victims living in Begum Nusrat Bhutto College and took information from them.

On this occasion, he said that the rains in Sindh have caused more destruction than the floods of 2011 and two lakh people have also been affected in Larkana In this difficult situation, the officers/officials who does not serve the public should go home.

He said that our first priority in this difficult situation is to provide rescue and relief to the public. In this regard any negligence of the officers will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

Senator Khuhro asked the concerned officials of irrigation department to take all necessary steps to avoid any untoward situation.

The provincial government is committed to protect the life and properties of the people, he added.