Senator Nisar Khuhro Visits Various Union Committees Of Larkan City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:42 PM

President Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Sindh, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Thursday visited the different Union Committees of Larkana city

He distributed relief materials, ration, clothes and other necessary items to the rain victims. He assured them that possible facilities will be provided to them.

He also said that the people in Sindh have suffered a lot due to rain and we will settle the losses of the victims and resettle them in their homes and we will not leave the people of Sindh alone.

Nisar Khuhro said that due to the rains, more than 50 lakh acres of peddy crop has been destroyed in Sindh, other crops including sugarcane, tomatoes and vegetables have also been destroyed due to which there is concern of food crisis which needs to be controlled.

The Federal government should take proactive steps so that a food crisis does not arise, he added.

On the other hand, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro also visited the relief camps established for the victims in various school buildings in Larkana city and and enquire problems from the flood/rain affectees who were in the relief camps and assured them that possible facilities will be provided to them..

He directed the local administration to ensure provision of ration and medical care at the relief camps.

He said that in the time of difficulty all the possible facilities would be provided to the flood/rain victims and for this collective efforts were required.

He said that the government was committed to provide relief to the flood/rain victims.

He said that the government will leave no stones unturned to facilitate the flood/rain affectees.

