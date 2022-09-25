UrduPoint.com

Senator Nisar Urges Int'l Community To Play Its Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Senator Nisar urges Int'l community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said the international community has to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to ptv news, he said the international community had always acknowledged the disputed status of Kashmir, and it was aware of the human rights violations in the occupied territory, but never made serious efforts for the resolution of this protracted issue.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented the issues of climate change, Kashmir and Afghanistan in a befitting way during his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution World United Nations Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

18 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

18 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

19 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.