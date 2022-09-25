ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said the international community has to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to ptv news, he said the international community had always acknowledged the disputed status of Kashmir, and it was aware of the human rights violations in the occupied territory, but never made serious efforts for the resolution of this protracted issue.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented the issues of climate change, Kashmir and Afghanistan in a befitting way during his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.