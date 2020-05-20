UrduPoint.com
Senator Nouman Invites Opposition To Support Govt In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Nouman Wazir Wednesday invited the opposition parties to give productive suggestions and avoid mere criticism as a national obligation, because it is time to shun differences and fight the deadly virus collectively.

Talking to ptv, Senator urged all opposition leaders to keep politics aside and come forward and work with the government in resolving the coronavirus crisis.

He warned that opposition has no right to use "derogatory language" against government in senate and urged the opposition to come forward with valid suggestions to improve the current situation of pandemic.

The Incumbent government was facing with two main challenges; one is containment of Covid-19 pandemic to save people from disease and second is the revival of economy to save people from hunger and poverty.

The government was taking all corrective measures within in its limited resources to tackle both the issues, he mentioned.

The government has eased the lockdown to resume business activities and now it is now responsibility of the people to observe all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona virus, he added.

He also feared that there is "no doubt" that the COVID-19 infection rate will further rise after Eid as it would the peak period of coronavirus, adding, it was the job of the media to inform people specially in far flung areas about the risks, and of people should follow the rules to avoid the spread of the virus.

We can't lock the country for (longer), we have to restart the economy but in doing this, we are taking a risk," he added.

People have to be responsible for their own health and for the health of other people, so it's a very complex trust balance, that we have to start again where people have to learn to live together in a different way, he explained.

As many as 25% of people in Pakistan are still infected with the new coronavirus remain asymptomatic which would further increased the number of cases, he said.

Replying a question , he said the Federal government's decision to ease lockdown restrictions was taken in consultation with all provinces including Sindh.

He said the government would be left with no option but to resort to taking stringent measures including sealing of shops and industries besides imposing fines and punishments, if there would be unmindful rush on roads and in markets leading to increase in the number of coronavirus-positive patients.

He said that people could carry out daily activities while making sure they are following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the government.

