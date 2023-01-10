UrduPoint.com

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq Appointed Rapporteur For 13th APA Plenary In Türkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has gotten underway in the Türkiye city of Antalya.

A Parliamentary delegation of Pakistan is participating in the prestigious event, comprising members from both National Assembly and Senate, said a message received here on Tuesday.

On the first day of the plenary session, the APA, in a historic move, granted Observer Status to the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), an international parliamentary organisation constituted through a resolution adopted by the Senate of Pakistan. The APA also extended an invitation to the IPC for participation in the ongoing plenary.

Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, is the President of IPC, which is headquartered in Islamabad and comprises individual parliamentarians from around the world to work in unison for the promotion of democracy, peace, and development in the world.

Earlier, in a related move, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, who is leading the Pakistan delegation, earned another laurel for the country when she was appointed unopposed as the Rapporteur for the 13th APA plenary.

On the sidelines, the Pakistan delegation undertook extensive parliamentary diplomacy, holding meetings with delegations of Qatar, UAE, Iran, Bahrain and Türkiye.

During the meetings, matters pertaining to promoting bilateral, economic, trade, investment, cultural and inter-parliamentary ties came under discussion.

The plenary session, held under the theme "Promoting multilateralism in the changing global dynamics", brings together representatives of parliamentary delegations from 27 APA member countries.

APA Secretary-General Mohammad Reza Majidi, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, APA Acting Chairman Mustafa Sentop, as well as the speakers of the parliaments representing the member countries, delivered opening remarks.

In his opening remarks, Mustafa Sentop also commended Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for having officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the "Nobel Peace prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee.

It is worth mentioning here that APA consists of 42 Member Parliaments and provides a forum to parliamentarians for exchanging views, ideas and experiences to develop common strategies for the promotion of peace development and cooperation in Asia and the world. Pakistan has been at the forefront to make APA a vibrant parliamentary forum of the region and remained as APA President during 2013-15.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Senate World Iran Democracy UAE Qatar Antalya Laurel Bahrain Tayyip Erdogan Congress Event From Asia Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

56 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.