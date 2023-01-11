UrduPoint.com

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq Appointed Rapporteur For13th APA Plenary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, the head of Pakistani delegation attending Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), has been appointed unopposed as Rapporteur for the 13th plenary being held in the Antalya, a city of Trkiye.

Pakistan has been at the forefront to make APA as a vibrant parliamentary forum of the region and remained as APA President during 2013-15. A Parliamentary delegation of Pakistan was participating in the prestigious event, comprising members from both National Assembly and Senate.

The plenary session, held under the theme "Promoting multilateralism in the changing global dynamics", brings together representatives of parliamentary delegations from 27 APA's member countries.

In his opening remarks, Mustafa Sentop also commended Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for having officially registered the nomination in favor of Turkish President Recep Tayyap Erdogan for the "Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The APA, in a historic move, granted Observer Status to the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), an international parliamentary organization constituted through a resolution adopted by the Senate of Pakistan.

The APA also extended an invitation to the IPC for participation in the ongoing plenary. Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate Chairman was the President of IPC, which was headquartered in Islamabad, comprising individual parliamentarians from around the world to work in unison for promotion of democracy, peace and development in the world.

APA consists of 42 Member Parliaments and provides a forum to parliamentarians to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing APA Secretary General Mohammad Reza Majidi, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of T�rkiye, APA Acting Chairman Mustafa Sentop, as well as the speakers of the parliaments representing the member countries spoke on the occasion.

On the sidelines, Pakistan delegation undertook extensive parliamentary diplomacy, holding meetings with delegations of Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Behrain and T�rkiye. During the meetings, matters pertaining to promoting bilateral, economic, trade, investment, cultural and inter-parliamentary ties came under discussion.

