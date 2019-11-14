(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed Thursday condemned the PML-N leaders for terming the indemnity bonds' condition to allow a convicted ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, a political extortion.

Talking to a private news channel he said history teaches the best lesson, number of convicted and charged people left Pakistan over health issue on bails but never returned to the homeland.

He said these bonds would be returned to Sharif family when they back landed to the country to face corruption charges, which is must, the government could not take any risk so it carved this safe way.

Replying to a question he advised PML-N leaders that life is always a precious thing so stop playing politics on this for point scoring, PTI never went against the national courts' verdicts.

"Imran Khan is an honest and dedicated man, he struggled for twenty years to make the country corruption-free and create a just environment for the masses here," he remarked.