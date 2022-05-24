UrduPoint.com

Senator Pervez Asks Imran To Adopt Democratic Values

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Senator Pervaiz Rashid on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chief Imran Khan to adopt democratic ways and avoid conflict with the government.

Talking to a private television channel, he urged Imran Khan to play role as opposition and desist from making conflict with the incumbent government. Dialogue, he said is the only way to resolve the political matters. He said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz had been in favor of dissolving the assemblies but now, she was insisting to complete the constitutional tenure.

He said that the government with the support of the coalition partners would continue work in the larger interest of the country.

He urged Imran Khan to avoid undemocratic ways for the sake of the country. Senator suggested that Imran Khan should sit in the assemblies as opposition leader and address the political matters through parliamentary forum.

All the coalition partners and Maryam Nawaz had decided to complete the tenure for public and country's interest, he added.

