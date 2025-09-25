Senator, PPP Parliamentary Leader Visit Sundas Foundation, Laud Services
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Haider Gillani on Thursday visited Sundas Foundation in Lahore
The visiting dignitaries met children receiving treatment at the facility, distributed gifts, and reviewed the medical services provided to patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders.
Founder and President Muhammad Yaseen Khan, Director Khalid Abbas Dar, and the foundation’s management welcomed the guests.
Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gillani briefed them on the foundation’s healthcare services, advanced treatment technologies, and comprehensive blood management system. He said Sundas Foundation provides free treatment and blood transfusions to hundreds of patients monthly, while also conducting genetic screening and research to improve early diagnosis and prevention.
Speaking to media, Ali Haider Gillani commended the foundation’s humanitarian efforts and affirmed the party’s commitment to legislative action on thalassemia prevention. He said proposed legislation includes mandatory pre-marital testing for men to help curb the transmission of the disease.
“Our goal is to take every possible measure to prevent and treat thalassemia. If our efforts can help a patient live even a single extra day, it would be a step in the right direction,” Gillani stated.
Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, on her third visit to the foundation, expressed appreciation for the medical care being provided and praised the facility’s standards of hygiene and professionalism.
Founder Muhammad Yaseen Khan noted that Sundas Foundation has provided free treatment and blood supply for children with blood disorders for over four decades, earning recognition at both national and international levels.
