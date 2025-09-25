Open Menu

Senator, PPP Parliamentary Leader Visit Sundas Foundation, Laud Services

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Senator, PPP parliamentary leader visit Sundas Foundation, laud services

Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Haider Gillani on Thursday visited Sundas Foundation in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ali Haider Gillani on Thursday visited Sundas Foundation in Lahore.

The visiting dignitaries met children receiving treatment at the facility, distributed gifts, and reviewed the medical services provided to patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Founder and President Muhammad Yaseen Khan, Director Khalid Abbas Dar, and the foundation’s management welcomed the guests.

Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gillani briefed them on the foundation’s healthcare services, advanced treatment technologies, and comprehensive blood management system. He said Sundas Foundation provides free treatment and blood transfusions to hundreds of patients monthly, while also conducting genetic screening and research to improve early diagnosis and prevention.

Speaking to media, Ali Haider Gillani commended the foundation’s humanitarian efforts and affirmed the party’s commitment to legislative action on thalassemia prevention. He said proposed legislation includes mandatory pre-marital testing for men to help curb the transmission of the disease.

“Our goal is to take every possible measure to prevent and treat thalassemia. If our efforts can help a patient live even a single extra day, it would be a step in the right direction,” Gillani stated.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, on her third visit to the foundation, expressed appreciation for the medical care being provided and praised the facility’s standards of hygiene and professionalism.

Founder Muhammad Yaseen Khan noted that Sundas Foundation has provided free treatment and blood supply for children with blood disorders for over four decades, earning recognition at both national and international levels.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, ..

Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of devel ..

Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m you ..

Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..

3 minutes ago
 Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in ..

Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27

3 minutes ago
 L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

50 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

54 minutes ago
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK ..

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..

3 minutes ago
 Azma to file defamation suit against two journalis ..

Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists

17 minutes ago
 Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media ..

Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma

17 minutes ago
 LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orde ..

LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..

17 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

46 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan