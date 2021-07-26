Senator Qadir asks Opposition to stop allegation politics, accept defeat in AJK election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Kashmir elections has proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan is envoy of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP here Monday, he said the Opposition parties should end politics of allegation and accept their defeat in Azad Kashmir election.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill the promises made to Kashmiris in the elections on forming its government. The problems of the people will be solved through good governance, he said and added that the people of Azad Kashmir had rejected the false statements of PML-N and the PPP and now the Opposition parties should play their effective role in the Parliament.

He said both PPP and PML-N have been rejected by the people of Azad Kashmir for doing nothing for them during their respective tenures.