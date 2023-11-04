Senator Qadir condemns attacks on security forces in Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Saturday strongly condemned attacks on security forces in Balochistan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said that such cowardly attacks would not weaken the morale of security forces and the nation saying that anti-elements wanted to destabilize the peace of the country to halt the development processes of the country and Balochistan.

He said that nefarious design of anti-elements would be foiled from the country for maintaining durable peace by the contribution of security forces and the nation.

The Chairman Standing Committee said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the forces of the Pakistan Army to strengthen defence of the country.

He said that there was a need to speed up the operations against terrorists to eliminate terrorist activities from the areas.

The Senator said that the law and order situation was improved in the country due to the numerous sacrifices of security forces.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces.