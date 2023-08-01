(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said that the future of China- Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was bright which would bring economic change in the country after its completion..

Ten years of this vital project were to be met with success for which the two nations China and Pakistan deserved the utmost congratulations, he expressed these views while talking to APP.

It is the responsibility of Pakistan to eliminate the obstacles to the completion of this great project and every power that is pursuing the policy of making it fail by erecting obstacles in its way needs to be crushed, he said.

He said that China has laid the foundation for the development and prosperity of the region by initially investing more than 25 billion dollars on this exemplary project saying that Pakistan's political conflict slowed down the project, but now the project was moving towards its development goal again.

Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and African countries will be able to benefit from this project. If the Afghan government tries to move forward with seriousness and tolerance, it will benefit them a lot from this project and instead of getting involved in terrorism, the Afghan people will start focusing on their development and prosperity, he mentioned.

He said that the CPEC project would transform the backward areas into developed areas. Saudi Arabia has recently indicated to invest more than 24 billion dollars in Pakistan, while the United Arab Emirates has also given a clear indication of investment of 22 billion dollars to Pakistan.

Apart from this, by utilizing the mineral reserves, Pakistan can earn 8 trillion dollars and bring the country out of the depths of poverty and bankruptcy, he described, He further said that the future of Pakistan was bright and shining, we have to overcome the terrible monster of terrorism to secure this investment.

As the interest of investors in the country is increasing, anti-national elements and terrorists have also become active, he said that adding that there was an urgent need to ruthlessly crush the enemies of the prosperity and development of Pakistan and the region.

He said that Pakistan's forces and intelligence agencies must eliminate terrorism in Pakistan saying that all networks of terrorists must be destroyed by improving law and order situation in the country,"Development and prosperity will come. Providing a favorable environment to investors and providing protection to them should be the responsibility and top priority of the government of Pakistan", he explained.