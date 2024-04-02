Senator Qadir For Taking Steps To Improve Country’s Economy
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said that all possible measures would be taken to improve the country's economy.
In a statement issued here, he said that all barriers to business would be removed for the promotion of trade with our neighbors, saying that all countries around the world were focusing on increasing trade with their neighbors.
Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that poor state's economy has become a big problem for us.
He said that Pakistan was serious about increasing the volume of trade with Afghanistan, Iran, China and India.
India is a huge market for us, he said Pakistan's export volume with India alone could be higher than the current level. Pakistan exported goods in the current financial year while exports from Pakistan to India remained negligible,
he noted.
He said that world powers also wanted the relations of Pakistan and India to be balanced and pleasant adding that due to business activities, Pakistan and India could become closer to each other.
Both nations should forget their past differences and move forward to accelerate the pace of trade and business activity for the progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries.
There are a number of sectors where trade and business could be enhanced including agriculture, industry, information technology, textile, sugar, cement, construction and medicine.
The Chairman of the Standing Committee further said that Pakistan's major investors were in favor of maintaining peace in the region and all the neighbors should take measures to increase trade with each other.
Collective efforts are needed to wipe out terrorism from this region, he said.
