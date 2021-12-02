UrduPoint.com

Senator Qasim Inaugurates Restarting Of Bolan Mail From Quetta Railway Station

Senator Qasim inaugurates restarting of Bolan Mail from Quetta Railway Station

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railway has restarted the Bolan Mail between Quetta and Karachi on Wednesday from Quetta Railway Station which was inaugurated by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railway Senator Muhammad Qasim along with MNA Munawra Munir and Senator Rana Mehmood-ul Hassan.

DS Railway Quetta Division Muhammad Ali Afridi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Railway, Senator Muhammad Qasim Ronjho said that the train is a ride for the poor saying Bolan Mail was restarted after two years which was positive sign of people of Balochistan and Karachi.

He said measures would be taken soon to rehabilitate Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to provide more facilities to passengers in the country under Pakistan Railway services.

Senator Muhammad Qasim said that after the approval of the resolution by the Balochistan Assembly, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Federal Minister for Railway, Senator Muhammad Azam and other officials cooperated a lot in re-launching Bolan Mail.

Today, we have resumed the Bolan Mail from Quetta to Karachi on the request of middle class people and laborers, he said.

Senator Muhammad Qasim further said that the large number of people was traveling on National Highway Quetta-Karachi at night by buses causing accident due to single road.

He said in this regard, arrangements were being made to launch night coaches from Quetta Railway Station soon to save the passengers lives from accident through train services.

