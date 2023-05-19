Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Former Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Senator Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to present his book to him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Former Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Senator Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to present his book to him.

The senator presented his book titled "Learning From History" to Shehbaz Sharif, said a PM Office press release issued here on Friday.