Senator Qayyum Presents His Book To PM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 07:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Former Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Senator Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to present his book to him.
The senator presented his book titled "Learning From History" to Shehbaz Sharif, said a PM Office press release issued here on Friday.