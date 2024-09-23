Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri organizes khuli kachehri in Khipro and Hathongo to address public issues

- Home
September 23, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Senator Qurat ul ain Mari organized open courts (Khuli Kachehri) in Khipro and Hathongo to address and resolve the issues faced by local citizens.
While talking to the media on the occasion, she stated that many of the public's problems related to municipal services, police and other matters can be resolved at their doorstep.
Senator Mari emphasized the PPP's commitment to serving the people and making every effort to meet their expectations.
"We are striving to fulfill our promises, and we have achieved significant success in doing so.
The public will soon see the impact of our work," she added.
In response to a question about unemployment, Senator Mari acknowledged that the issue was global. She mentioned that the Sindh government was actively working to provide employment opportunities to the people with the support of the private sector.
She also highlighted that rural populations were benefiting from financial assistance through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which was yielding positive results.
The event was attended by additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner Khipro, chairman of Khipro town and other political and social figures.
