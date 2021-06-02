UrduPoint.com
Senator Rana Maqbool Elected As Chairman Cabinet Secretariat Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday elected Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat for a term of three years.

The committee members elected the chairman under Rule 184(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

The members congratulated the newly-elected chairman and assured their full support and cooperation in smooth running of the committee affairs.

Newly elected-chairman Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed thanked the committee members for reposing confidence in him.

More Stories From Pakistan

