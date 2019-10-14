UrduPoint.com
Senator Raza Rabbani Elected Member Of IPU Executive Committee

Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:48 AM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Senator Raza Rabbani has been elected as member of the executive committee of the Inter Parliamentary Union during its 141st general assembly in Serbian capital Belgrade after India withdrew the candidature of Shashi Tharoor for the slot.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, Pakistan fielded former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani for the slot and his candidature was being vigorously pursued by Pakistan's parliamentary delegation led by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is chairman of the Asia Pacific Group for the current year.Of the 34 members of the executive committee, Asia has three seats and two of them are already held by China and Thailand.

Election to the third seat was held yesterday. The term of the executive committee's member is three years.

