Senator Rehman demands immediate CCI session to tackle water crisis, environmental damage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP's Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, on Tuesday called for a Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting to clarify the government's position on commercial farming in desert areas and building canals on the Indus River, highlighting the need for water conservation and a peaceful solution.

Speaking on an adjournment motion in the Senate, Rehman noted that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had not met in the past 11 months and called for urgent action to address water distribution issues. She warned that the government's plans could significantly disrupt water distribution in Sindh, worsening water scarcity and causing environmental damage.

She pointed out that Sindh, heavily dependent on the Indus water system, is facing significant water diversion, further escalating the region's water shortage. She called for urgent government action to address the inequitable water distribution and prevent unrest among agricultural communities.

Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, reaffirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s support for the rights of lower riparian areas. He also emphasized the necessity of convening a CCI meeting to resolve the pressing water scarcity issues.