- Home
- Pakistan
- Senator Rehman demands immediate CCI session to tackle water crisis, environmental damage
Senator Rehman Demands Immediate CCI Session To Tackle Water Crisis, Environmental Damage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP's Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, on Tuesday called for a Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting to clarify the government's position on commercial farming in desert areas and building canals on the Indus River, highlighting the need for water conservation and a peaceful solution.
Speaking on an adjournment motion in the Senate, Rehman noted that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had not met in the past 11 months and called for urgent action to address water distribution issues. She warned that the government's plans could significantly disrupt water distribution in Sindh, worsening water scarcity and causing environmental damage.
She pointed out that Sindh, heavily dependent on the Indus water system, is facing significant water diversion, further escalating the region's water shortage. She called for urgent government action to address the inequitable water distribution and prevent unrest among agricultural communities.
Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, reaffirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s support for the rights of lower riparian areas. He also emphasized the necessity of convening a CCI meeting to resolve the pressing water scarcity issues.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATR flights between Multan-Islamabad suspend due to low passenger: Azam Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Senator Rehman demands immediate CCI session to tackle water crisis, environmental damage5 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan to attend 53rd World Economic Forum event5 minutes ago
-
Law enforcement faces 450 mln losses in violent PTI protests5 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police safely rescue two hostages15 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bail of Faisal Javed until Feb 1015 minutes ago
-
Women on wheels: Scooty trend sweeps the capital15 minutes ago
-
PAF contingent reaches Saudi Arabia for 'Spears of Victory-2025' combat exercise15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits RYK, reviews progress of projects25 minutes ago
-
Food Minister assures no serious issues in rice export25 minutes ago
-
31st SMIU Syndicate meeting held25 minutes ago
-
Two drug pushers held with hashish35 minutes ago