RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Matters related to defence and internal security were discussed during the meeting, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The senator appreciated Pakistan Army's success in bringing peace to the country and pledged support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.