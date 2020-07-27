UrduPoint.com
Senator Rehman Malik Appreciates Pakistan Army's Role In Bringing Peace To Country: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Senator Rehman Malik appreciates Pakistan Army's role in bringing peace to country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Matters related to defence and internal security were discussed during the meeting, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The senator appreciated Pakistan Army's success in bringing peace to the country and pledged support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.

