Senator Rehman Malik condoles demise of MNA Pervaiz Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior politician former Federal minister MNA Pervaiz Malik.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.