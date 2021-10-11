UrduPoint.com

Senator Rehman Malik Condoles Demise Of MNA Pervaiz Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Senator Rehman Malik condoles demise of MNA Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior politician former Federal minister MNA Pervaiz Malik.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

