UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Rehman Malik Demands Suspension Of India's UNSC Membership

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Senator Rehman Malik demands suspension of India's UNSC membership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has demanded suspension of Indian membership of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for deliberately targeting a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked UN peace makers on Line of Control (LoC) but sadly UN has not moved any action against India yet, said a press release issued on Sunday.

He appealed the Secretary General United Nations to immediately suspend the Indian membership of UNSC for this criminal act of attacking the UN peace maker force on duty on the LOC where India was violating ceasefire agreement duly signed by UN and both countries.

Senator Malik said India was endangering the peace of whole region by its continuous violations and interference in other countries, adding that the international community and UN needed to act under UN laws to ensure that India does not repeat such a crime against UN.

He said international community particularly UN must take notice of Indian brutalities and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Rehman Malik Narendra Modi Vehicle Criminals Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

31 minutes ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

31 minutes ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

1 hour ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.