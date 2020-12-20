ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has demanded suspension of Indian membership of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for deliberately targeting a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked UN peace makers on Line of Control (LoC) but sadly UN has not moved any action against India yet, said a press release issued on Sunday.

He appealed the Secretary General United Nations to immediately suspend the Indian membership of UNSC for this criminal act of attacking the UN peace maker force on duty on the LOC where India was violating ceasefire agreement duly signed by UN and both countries.

Senator Malik said India was endangering the peace of whole region by its continuous violations and interference in other countries, adding that the international community and UN needed to act under UN laws to ensure that India does not repeat such a crime against UN.

He said international community particularly UN must take notice of Indian brutalities and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.