UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Rehman Malik Expresses Condolences Over Mushahidullah Khan Demise

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Senator Rehman Malik expresses condolences over Mushahidullah Khan demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister, Senator Rehman Malik Saturday expressed deep condolences over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,Senator (late) Mushahidullah Khan.

During his visit to the residence, Senator Rehman Malik expressed condolences to the family of the late Mushahidullah Khan and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and higher ranks in the hereafter.

He said that the services of late Mushahidullah Khan for the country and democracy would always be remembered in the political history of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rehman Malik Interior Minister Democracy Visit Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Resume Attempts to Locat ..

43 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,340 more peopl ..

44 seconds ago

GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

46 seconds ago

Presidency to host int'l moot on religious freedom ..

48 seconds ago

Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

5 minutes ago

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.