Senator Rehman Malik passes away in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik died in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 70.

According to his family Senator Rehman Malik was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad on February 1 for treatment of post-Covid lungs infection where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Rehman Malik had recently recovered from coronavirus, but his health suddenly deteriorated on February 1 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, private tv channels reported.

Rehman Malik served as the Interior Minister from March 25, 2008 until March 16, 2013.

Rehman Malik was born on December 12, 1951 in Sialkot. Prior to his entry in national politics, he had pursued a successful career in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as a special agent, eventually becoming the Additional Director General of the FIA in 1993 until 1996.