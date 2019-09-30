UrduPoint.com
Senator Rehman Malik Takes Notice Of Illegal Private Hostels Operating In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Senator Rehman Malik takes notice of illegal private hostels operating in Islamabad

Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken a notice of the illegal private hostels operating in Islamabad and sought a details report on the registration, operation and security of these private hostels from Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman CDA and Chairman Higher Education Commission

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken a notice of the illegal private hostels operating in Islamabad and sought a details report on the registration, operation and security of these private hostels from Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman CDA and Chairman Higher education Commission.The notice issued on Monday from Senate Secretariat states that Senator A.

Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken serious notice on the complaints of many parents of students that various private girls' hostels are operating in ICT, Islamabad, falsely claiming to be attached and registered with different private universities of Islamabad.It has come to notice of the Committee that most of these private girls' hostels are situated within vicinities of the private universities ignoring prerequisite rules and regulations of the Universities.

He asked the total numbers of private universities functioning in ICT, Islamabad with dates of permission granted to these universities with details of faculties for degrees being awarded.

He has asked the details of legal requirements for registration of a private university in Islamabad as per law with all the pre-conditions and also the qualification and eligibility of applicant and requisite experience to run a university awarding approved degrees in medical, engineering and other disciplines.Senator Rehman Malik has asked that what are the by-laws to run a private hostel for young students especially the females.

He has questioned what procedure is adopted to ensure the security and wellbeing of students residing in these hostels and is these hostel security cleared by the Ministry of Interior, if so, furnish the details of NOCs issued.

