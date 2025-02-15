Senator Rejects Opposition Attempts At Agitation
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate, on Saturday rejected the opposition’s agitation attempts by adding that they failed to gain public support.
Talking to a private news channel, Siddiqui accused the opposition of attempted to destabilize the country by attacking multiple locations on May 9.
He alleged that efforts were made to create divisions within the army, but these attempts were unsuccessful. "Unity in the army has always been strong, and it remains so today," he added.
Siddiqui emphasized that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, given his political stature, would never support any attempt to derail the system through anarchy.
However, he welcomed alliances formed through democratic means.
Siddiqui noted that despite the PTI founder’s calls to halt remittances, overseas Pakistanis continued sending more funds to the country.
He criticized the opposition for attempting to undermine Pakistan’s economy and portray a negative image by sending letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
He concluded by stating that the political system is in place, all four governments are functioning, and there are no discipline issues in the country.
