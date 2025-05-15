- Home
- Pakistan
- Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's ..
Senator Robina Qaimkhani Labels India A Terrorist State, Claims Forces Responded Strongly To Modi's Actions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Senator Robina Qaimkhani has referred to India as a "terrorist state" and asserted that Pakistan's armed forces have recently delivered a strong response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Senator Robina Qaimkhani has referred to India as a "terrorist state" and asserted that Pakistan's armed forces have recently delivered a strong response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.
Speaking on a point of order in Senate, she paid tribute to the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Late Benazir Bhutto and appreciated the best efforts of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto who had played a vital role and delivered the peaceful message of the country across the globe.
Indian media badly exposed and lost its credibility at world level as they are presenting this war as a Bollywood films but that was real war could not suppress to the people of Pakistan as every citizen of the country ready to embraced Shahdadat and don't fear from any war.
India is hiding the reality and pushing the people into the darkness about the recent war.
She suggested the impartial inquiry about the recent tension between the two states India and Pakistan.
Senator Aimal Wali, Senator Amir Waliduddin Chishti has donated Rs 10 million to the Shuhda fund, Senator Saifullah Abro, also spoke.
Recent Stories
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded ..
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers1 minute ago
-
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces1 minute ago
-
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation1 minute ago
-
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's ..1 minute ago
-
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU1 minute ago
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 hours ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 hours ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi2 hours ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war2 hours ago
-
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion2 hours ago
-
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case2 hours ago