Open Menu

Senator Robina Qaimkhani Labels India A Terrorist State, Claims Forces Responded Strongly To Modi's Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's actions

Senator Robina Qaimkhani has referred to India as a "terrorist state" and asserted that Pakistan's armed forces have recently delivered a strong response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Senator Robina Qaimkhani has referred to India as a "terrorist state" and asserted that Pakistan's armed forces have recently delivered a strong response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, she paid tribute to the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Late Benazir Bhutto and appreciated the best efforts of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto who had played a vital role and delivered the peaceful message of the country across the globe.

Indian media badly exposed and lost its credibility at world level as they are presenting this war as a Bollywood films but that was real war could not suppress to the people of Pakistan as every citizen of the country ready to embraced Shahdadat and don't fear from any war.

India is hiding the reality and pushing the people into the darkness about the recent war.

She suggested the impartial inquiry about the recent tension between the two states India and Pakistan.

Senator Aimal Wali, Senator Amir Waliduddin Chishti has donated Rs 10 million to the Shuhda fund, Senator Saifullah Abro, also spoke.

Recent Stories

PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with col ..

PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers

1 minute ago
 Thousands students, teachers from different univer ..

Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..

1 minute ago
 Civil society stages rally on successful military ..

Civil society stages rally on successful military operation

1 minute ago
 Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist ..

Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded ..

1 minute ago
 MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology la ..

MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU

1 minute ago
 Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & you ..

Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad

2 hours ago
KPIC takes action against departments over delay i ..

KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision

2 hours ago
 AC Darazinda visits various govt educational insti ..

AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions

2 hours ago
 Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tour ..

Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi

2 hours ago
 KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misi ..

KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war

2 hours ago
 Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on F ..

Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion

2 hours ago
 Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in doub ..

Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan