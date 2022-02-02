Senator Rubina expresses concerns over target killings

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday expressed concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday expressed concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

In a statement, she said that new wave of target killings, rising number of street crimes and robberies are a matter of great concern for citizen.

She said that the people of province feel insecure after recent incidents of target assassinations of religious leaders and priests in Peshawar.

She demanded of the government to address growing sense of insecurity among people due to worsening law and order situation.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the parliament is the right forum to discuss security issues in order to take the people into confidence.