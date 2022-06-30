UrduPoint.com

Senator Rubina Khalid Appreciates Maritime Affairs Projects In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 12:59 AM

Senator Rubina Khalid appreciates Maritime Affairs projects in Gwadar

Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Rubina Khalid, alongwith a delegation called on Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Senator Rubina Khalid, alongwith a delegation called on Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana.

They discussed ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

Chairman Port Qasim Authority Syed Hassan Nasir Shah was also present in the meeting, said a press release here.

She appreciated the ongoing projects of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in Gwadar.

