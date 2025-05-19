Senator Rubina Khalid calls on CS Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid here called on Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah at his office on Monday.

They discussed matters related to strengthen collaboration and enhance the efficacy of the Benazir Income Support Programme in the province.

The meeting deliberated on pivotal aspects, including enhanced security and logistics at BISP payment centers to ensure seamless disbursement of funds to deserving beneficiaries.

The discussion also focused on ensuring joint investigations between the Sindh government and BISP staff to promptly address grievances and complaints arising during payments to eligible women.

Furthermore, the meeting explored the allocation of suitable government land for the establishment of BISP offices across Sindh, facilitating efficient service delivery and outreach to beneficiaries. Additionally, the inclusion of BISP beneficiary women in the Sindh government's proposed housing project was discussed, aimed at providing affordable housing solutions to vulnerable segments.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, assured BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid of the provincial government's steadfast commitment to supporting BISP's social protection initiatives.

He emphasized that the Sindh government would continue to actively partner with BISP to ensure the success of its programs.

Senator Rubina Khalid appreciated the Chief Secretary's proactive approach and commitment to collaborative governance, underscoring the importance of inter-institutional coordination in driving socio-economic development and poverty alleviation in Sindh.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing optimism about the potential for enhanced collaboration and impact in the lives of the most vulnerable populations in Sindh.