Senator Rubina Khalid Condemns Attack On School Bus In Khuzdar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five innocent children.
In her statement, Senator Rubina Khalid said that the cowardly act of targeting innocent children by inhumane terrorists is utterly reprehensible.
"Those who take innocent lives are enemies of humanity and peace," she said.
She affirmed that such cowardly attacks by terrorists will never shake the resolve of the nation.
"These terrorists and their facilitators must be dealt with according to the law and the constitution," Senator Khalid asserted.
Senator Rubina Khalid also prayed for the highest ranks in paradise for the martyred children and for patience and strength for their families to endure this tragic loss.
