Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Condemns Attack On School Bus In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five innocent children.

In her statement, Senator Rubina Khalid said that the cowardly act of targeting innocent children by inhumane terrorists is utterly reprehensible.

"Those who take innocent lives are enemies of humanity and peace," she said.

She affirmed that such cowardly attacks by terrorists will never shake the resolve of the nation.

"These terrorists and their facilitators must be dealt with according to the law and the constitution," Senator Khalid asserted.

Senator Rubina Khalid also prayed for the highest ranks in paradise for the martyred children and for patience and strength for their families to endure this tragic loss.

Recent Stories

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

9 minutes ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

20 minutes ago
 Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

16 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

16 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

16 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

16 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan