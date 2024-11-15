Senator Rubina Khalid emphasizes transparency in funds transfer to women

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) ,Senator Rubina Khalid Friday emphasized the need to ensure transparency and dignity in transferring funds to deserving women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) ,Senator Rubina Khalid Friday emphasized the need to ensure transparency and dignity in transferring funds to deserving women.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Karandaaz Pakistan’s Chief Digital Officer, Sharjeel Murtaza and Associate Director, Usman Kokab.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad was also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on key topics, including the implementation of the RAAST payment system to facilitate payments to BISP beneficiaries, biometric verification of women for enhanced security, and skill training programs aimed at providing employment opportunities to deserving families.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubina Khalid said that bilateral talks between the State Bank of Pakistan and the BISP are scheduled in the coming days to enhance transparency in the distribution of funds and to digitalize payments for beneficiary women.

She highlighted that biometric verification is essential to strengthen the payment system and prevent unauthorized access to beneficiaries' funds.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad suggested utilizing the services of BISP’s existing partner banks to pilot the implementation of the RAAST payment system.